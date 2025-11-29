Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,114,000 after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,167,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,027,000 after buying an additional 160,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,070,000 after buying an additional 111,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,877,000 after buying an additional 155,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after buying an additional 2,066,725 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.