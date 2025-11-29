SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sanmina by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sanmina by 5,883.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $156.24 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

