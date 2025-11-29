Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Dole PLC $DOLE

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dole were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Dole by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,269,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 71,299 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dole by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dole by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 804,471 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dole by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Dole during the first quarter worth about $16,498,000.

Dole Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DOLE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Dole PLC has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Dole ( NYSE:DOLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Dole’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dole PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dole announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dole Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Dole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on Dole in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dole Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

Featured Stories

