SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,703 Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 1,416,928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth about $19,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum Computing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,675 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 483,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,000. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,756,016.38. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,137,474 shares of company stock worth $16,538,753. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

