SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 129.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

