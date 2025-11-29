SG Americas Securities LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 30.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $151,607.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,837.60. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,228.37. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $709,058. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.4%

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

