AAON, Inc. $AAON Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AAON by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,701. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAON opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $139.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

