SG Americas Securities LLC Has $336,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,009,000 after buying an additional 2,073,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,135 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,499,000 after purchasing an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,715.52. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

