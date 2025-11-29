SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Sasol Ltd. $SSL

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sasol Stock Down 0.3%

SSL opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sasol Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

