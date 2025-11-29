SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $611,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in OneMain by 86.0% during the first quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 930,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 430,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.