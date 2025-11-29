SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,618,758.84. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 692,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,318. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,802,001 shares of company stock valued at $157,046,746 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.