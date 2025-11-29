SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,745 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 310,564 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 490,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.64 target price (up from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $27.12 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

