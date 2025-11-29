SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,298 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.1%

FER stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.