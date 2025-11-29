SG Americas Securities LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $994,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,387.98. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,423.22. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,893 shares of company stock worth $8,559,699. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

