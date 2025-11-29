AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $187,831.56 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $187,831.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,837.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sven Wehrwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $188,746.00.

ATRC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.56.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 1,385,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,666,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

