Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $826.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.