Insider Buying: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Purchases $98,910.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Schodorf bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,708. This represents a 22.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 136.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after buying an additional 851,108 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 253,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after buying an additional 1,209,856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

