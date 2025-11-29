Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Purchases $126,360.00 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $126,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 3,011,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,269,116.72. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.48% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUNS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Featured Articles

