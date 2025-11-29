52,980 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.8%

ARVN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.38. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at $575,478.97. The trade was a 65.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

