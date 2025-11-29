Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $173,000 Stock Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. Equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

