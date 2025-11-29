SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $318.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.41. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $464.00.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.