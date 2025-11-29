Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) CAO Keith Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

