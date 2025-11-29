Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HUBB opened at $431.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day moving average of $422.71. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

