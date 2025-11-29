Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $65,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,667,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 323,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.