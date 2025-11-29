Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Radian Group worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $821,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 657.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $303.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

