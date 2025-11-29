Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $203.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

