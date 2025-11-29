Groupama Asset Managment Grows Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $104.49 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Incyte from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

