Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 279.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,998 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

