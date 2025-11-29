F m Investments LLC Purchases 709 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

F m Investments LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

