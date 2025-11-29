F m Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,236 AppLovin Corporation $APP

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,593,197.36. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $601.00 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

