Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,648,000 after purchasing an additional 231,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 133,674 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,088,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,310.26. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

