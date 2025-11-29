Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 242.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

WSO stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.93 and a 200-day moving average of $412.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $562.56. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.