Intapp, Inc. $INTA Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intapp were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intapp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after buying an additional 270,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 214.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05, a PEG ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

