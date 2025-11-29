Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $390.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.07 and its 200-day moving average is $459.11. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $372.31 and a 52-week high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $563.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.13.

Get Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.