Head-To-Head Review: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Diamondback Energy and Murphy Oil are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 27.32% 9.57% 5.70% Murphy Oil 10.20% 5.25% 2.88%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Diamondback Energy pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 132.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Murphy Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $11.07 billion 3.94 $3.34 billion $14.39 10.59 Murphy Oil $2.75 billion 1.67 $407.17 million $0.98 32.72

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 1 20 2 3.04 Murphy Oil 2 13 0 0 1.87

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $188.77, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Murphy Oil on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

