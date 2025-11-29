Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.33.

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 406 to GBX 412 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 348.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.27. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 319.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 417.80.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

