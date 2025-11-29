Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.33.
MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 406 to GBX 412 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.