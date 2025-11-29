Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and traded as high as GBX 0.05. Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.05, with a volume of 44,933,340 shares traded.

Ironveld Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

