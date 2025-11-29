Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.67. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 6,006 shares.
Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kumba Iron Ore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.