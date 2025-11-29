Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.67. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 6,006 shares.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.