Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.95. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 14,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

