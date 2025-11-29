Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.9150. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.9150, with a volume of 2,063 shares.

Hypermarcas Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Hypermarcas alerts:

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $408.83 million during the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Read More

