Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$5.24. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 469,079 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.
Champion Iron Trading Up 3.0%
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$492.89 million during the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.
