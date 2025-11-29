JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,013.52 and traded as high as GBX 1,020. JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,012, with a volume of 40,209 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £461.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,295.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.83.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

