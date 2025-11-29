DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.94 and traded as high as GBX 159.50. DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 157.50, with a volume of 145,173 shares changing hands.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 233 to GBX 241 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £363.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts predict that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 EPS for the current year.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tony Buffin purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 per share, with a total value of £52,800. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

