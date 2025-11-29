Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 618 Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

