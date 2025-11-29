Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

