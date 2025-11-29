Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $171,000 Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after buying an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 3.3%

Natera stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $241.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 308,366 shares of company stock valued at $63,050,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Stephens increased their price objective on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.