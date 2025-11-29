3,142 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 1,383.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast by 2,356.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,632.06. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the transaction, the president owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,995,382.56. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.