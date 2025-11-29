Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $175,294,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $73,699,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after buying an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,429,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

