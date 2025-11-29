Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Choreo LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $356.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.02 and a 200 day moving average of $361.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price target on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

