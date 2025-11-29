1,979 Shares in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $415,862.50. This represents a 10.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

